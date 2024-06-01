Evacuations ordered as hundreds of acres burned in East Bay grass fire

LIVERMORE -- A fire has burned almost a thousand acres southwest of Tracy Saturday afternoon and evacuation orders and warning have been issued.

The Corral Fire was reported at 2:39 p.m. southwest of Tracy east of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's Site 300 near Corral Hollow Road.

An evacuation order was issued for people living east of Interstate 580 between Corral Hollow Road and S. Tracy Boulevard, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

There was also an evacuation warning issued for the area south of Vernalis Road, including the Tesla Treatment Facility and the Tracy Gold and Country Club. The warning extends south to the dead end of Gaffery Road, where Interstate 580 and Interstate 5 split.

As of 6 p.m., the blaze had burned about 950 acres and was 40 percent contained, KPIX reported.

Site 300, located 15 miles east of Lawrence Livermore's main site, is home to world-class facilities to support development of explosive materials as well as hydrodynamic testing and diagnostics, according to the laboratory's website.

Grass fire burning near Tracy June 1, 2024.