How to watch Herbie Hancock perform at Stern Grove

The Stern Grove Festival continued its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including country songwriter Lucinda Williams, funk icon Chaka Khan, and this weekend's headliner, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock. He will be joined by the SFJAZZ Collective.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. That partnership has continued this summer. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Herbie Hancock and the SFJAZZ Collective

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.