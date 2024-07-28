How to watch Franc Moody perform at Stern Grove Festival

R&B/dance duo Drama to open for Franc Moody at Stern Grove

R&B/dance duo Drama to open for Franc Moody at Stern Grove

R&B/dance duo Drama to open for Franc Moody at Stern Grove

The Stern Grove Festival continued its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and this weekend's headliner, soul, funk and cosmic disco production duo Franc Moody. They will be joined by Chicago electro house duo Drama.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Masego

• Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.