R&B/dance duo Drama excited to play Stern Grove Sunday

As they gear up for their upcoming performance at Stern Grove, Chicago electro house duo Drama is excited to bring their distinctive blend of lyrical emotion to the dance music scene. The group has been touring for several years, and loves connecting with a live audience.

"We go out there with no expectations. And you give it your all no matter what. And that's what we've been doing, and what we will continue to be doing," said vocalist Via Rosa.

"San Francisco has always been home. I mean, we sold out our first ever show in San Francisco," said producer Na'el Shehade .

"I feel like, naturally, the shows have become a place for people to be able to feel a sense of release and freedom," Rosa said.

Freedom is central to their creative ethos. Na'el Shehade, who of Palestinian descent, underscored the significance of artistic expression in his life. He has traveled to Palestinian refugee camps, providing music mentorship to youth affected by conflict.

"Via and I are on the same page. We want to help everybody. You know, especially people in Palestine. People who are suffering, but who want to be in the arts."

As they continue to grow, Drama hopes to demonstrate the unifying and healing power of music.

"Music is the only form that everybody can connect on. If you're Palestinian, if you're Israeli, if you're Black, White, green, yellow. Whatever you may be," Shehade explained.

The band cherishes the connection with their music, their fans, and, according to Via Rosa, the adventure along the way.

"It's not about the destination. It's about the journey, you know? And the journey to get there, is really important."

