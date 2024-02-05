How much rain did we get in the San Francisco Bay? Here are rainfall totals for the past 24 hours

While the wind may have been the bigger story for Sunday's potent atmospheric river storm, the Bay Area still received some impressive rainfall numbers.

Here are some of the highest rain totals according to the National Weather Service Bay Area office as of 7 a.m. Monday.

North Bay

Venado 4.98"

Yorkville 3.32"

Angwin 3.28"

Willits 3.22"

Mount Veeder 2.80"

Novato 2.56"

Boonville 2.66"

Saint Helena 2.40"

Atlas Peak 2.31"

Dillon Beach 1.26"

Kentfield 1.26"

San Francisco and East Bay

San Francisco 0.79"

Richmond 0.93"

Mount Diablo 0.78"

Fremont 0.82"

Newark 0.76"

South Bay

Valley Christian 3.38"

Loma Prieta 2.99"

Coe State Park 2.91"

Mount Umunhum 2.72"

Mount Hamilton 2.63"

Cow Ridge 2.44"

Morgan Hill 2.05"

Ben Lomond 2.02"

Los Gatos 1.72"

Mount Madonna 1.61"

Coyote Reservoir 1.38"

Mountain View 1.14"

San Martin 1.14"

San Jose International Airport 1.05"

Watsonville 0.79"

San Jose 0.71"