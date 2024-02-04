Watch CBS News
Here's how fast wind gusts have been so far in the Bay Area amid latest storm

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The National Weather Service posted wind speeds on Sunday for the storm that arrived in the Bay Area. 

According to the NWS, wind gusts in the region, as of 11 a.m., have mostly been over 60 mph. At least four places have posted gusts at or above 80 mph. 

  • Lime Creek Road: 85 mph
  • Mines Tower: 80 mph
  • Funt Ranch: 88 mph
  • Mt. Umunhum 81 mph

The next highest wind speeds were recorded in about a dozen other places. 

  • 12.4 SW Carmel Valley Villl (PGE): 79 mph
  • Rose Peak, Point Reyes 17.0 S Carmel Valley Vill (PGE): 77 mph
  • 16.9 NW Lake Nacimiento (PGE) and Mines Road North: 76 mph
  • 24.9 SW Greenfield (DRI) and Mt. Diablo: 75 mph
  • Weller Road: 73 mph
  • Byron Hot Springs and Soda Springs Road: 72 mph

Stronger winds are still in the forecast. And the NWS said those strong gusts are expected throughout the early evening. 

First published on February 4, 2024 / 2:50 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

