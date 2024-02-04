Here's how fast wind gusts have been so far in the Bay Area amid latest storm

The National Weather Service posted wind speeds on Sunday for the storm that arrived in the Bay Area.

According to the NWS, wind gusts in the region, as of 11 a.m., have mostly been over 60 mph. At least four places have posted gusts at or above 80 mph.

Lime Creek Road: 85 mph

Mines Tower: 80 mph

Funt Ranch: 88 mph

Mt. Umunhum 81 mph

The next highest wind speeds were recorded in about a dozen other places.

12.4 SW Carmel Valley Villl (PGE): 79 mph

Rose Peak, Point Reyes 17.0 S Carmel Valley Vill (PGE): 77 mph

16.9 NW Lake Nacimiento (PGE) and Mines Road North: 76 mph

24.9 SW Greenfield (DRI) and Mt. Diablo: 75 mph

Weller Road: 73 mph

Byron Hot Springs and Soda Springs Road: 72 mph

Stronger winds are still in the forecast. And the NWS said those strong gusts are expected throughout the early evening.