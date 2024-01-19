House fire displaces Pleasanton family Thursday night

A one-alarm fire in Pleasanton displaced a family on Thursday night, a fire official said.

Around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, crews were alerted to a fire that hit a residential structure at 5285 Genovesio Drive, said Battalion Chief Moyles of the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the second floor of a two-story residence in flames. The blaze was immediately declared a working fire.

It was extinguished by 1:45 a.m. Friday, Moyles said. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The displaced occupants, a family of four including two children, are not expected to move back into the residence soon.

Moyles said the cause of the fire is not yet determined, but the blaze was not suspicious in nature.