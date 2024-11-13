Holiday shopping safety remains a concern in San Francisco Union Square

With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, families are looking to San Francisco Union Square for some holiday cheer.

Jeffrey and Janna Deal are in San Francisco this week on a trip with their kids. As someone who grew up in the area, Jeffrey Deal knew he had to bring his family to Union Square.

"It's nice to, you know, bring my kids and let them see the tree and the ice skating rink and then you have Macy's right here which is awesome so, I love it," said Deal.

But a lot has changed in the area since he was a kid and he said that's been sad for him to see.

"I was just talking to my mom about all the different things that have closed down. Like there's not even, Blondies is gone, you know, I wanted to take my kids to get pizza. It's just crazy how the stores are just closing down," said Deal.

One of the reasons some businesses have been leaving the area is crime.

Retail theft has been a huge issue for stores, so much so that some have even gone as far as to put up blockades to stop thieves from ramming cars through their storefronts.

"I thought it was sad that we have to do that, but I think the store obviously has to do something because people are — They're lawless now. They just decide they're going to crash into the store and take what they want," said Paula Suttle of San Francisco.

Liz Polo has owned a business in Union Square for over two decades. She told KPIX that even with the stepped-up security and police presence in the area, there still seem to be issues with crime.

"I think a lot of it, in my opinion, is that the laws need to be escalated, and unfortunately, the consequences are not happening. So, maybe with the new proposition it will happen," said Polo.

Polo is talking about Prop 36 which passed with overwhelming support. The measure now allows for those convicted of multiple retail thefts to be charged with a felony.

She hopes that the new rule will help bring back Union Square to what it once was.

"This is the crown jewel of California, Union Square. I'm so proud and I just renewed my lease another five years because I love this area so much," said Polo.

Deal said he too loves the area. He loves visiting this time of year and hopes the holiday shopping season will be another big boost.

"I do hope that, you know, the holiday season does bring people back to shop in the stores and kind of like get back into the spirit of actually going to the stores and bring my kids through and letting them point stuff out to you. I think that's really important just bringing that family-ness back together," said Deal.