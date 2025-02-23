Hillsborough police suspect they were targeted in shooting that injured officer

Hillsborough police on Sunday said they believe their department was the target of a shooting that injured an officer.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, a gunman entered the rear parking lot of the Hillsborough Police Department and "immediately opened fire," police said.

One officer was injured in the shooting. Police said the officer shot at the gunman, but that the shooter was able to escape.

Police are not sure if the gunman was wounded. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

On Sunday, police said they talked to a person of interest in South San Francisco and are continuing to investigate. However, at this time, the police said they believe their department was being targeted by the shooter.

Police said they are not releasing any other information on a possible suspect, but that they are confident the gunman was able to escape.