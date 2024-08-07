1 dead in crash on Highway 80 near Vallejo

At least one person died in a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 near Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, its officers were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on I-80's westbound lanes near the American Canyon Road off-ramp. Patrol officers found two overturned vehicles.

Due to the collision, at least two westbound lanes of I-80 were closed in the area.

There were no further details about the crash immediately available.