Hazmat crew cleans up mystery spill forcing street closures in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Hundreds of gallons of an unknown liquid spilled from a truck in West Santa Rosa Saturday morning causing multiple road closures as a hazmat team responded, according to the Santa Rosa police department.

The spill happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Dutton Avenue. Crews were trying to determine what the 275 gallons of liquid were as of about 10:45 a.m., according to police department spokesperson Patricia Seffens.

Police said there was no need for evacuations but asked the public to avoid the area of the spill. Seffens said that hazmat crews were treating the liquid as if it were potentially flammable or dangerous.

North Dutton Avenue was closed from West Ninth Street to Hewitt Street, and at Trowbridge Street, Hewitt Street, and at the West Ninth Street Intersection.

All side streets between West Ninth Street and Hewitt Street were also closed.

There were partial closures on Guerneville Road at Cleveland Avenue, westbound Cleveland Avenue at Steele Lane, Steele Lane at Highway 101 on/off ramps at Cleveland Avenue, and the southbound Highway 101 offramp at Steele Lane.

The roads will remain closed until the spills are cleared, police said.