Hazmat crew cleans up mystery spill forcing street closures in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Hundreds of gallons of an unknown liquid spilled from a truck in West Santa Rosa Saturday morning causing multiple road closures as a hazmat team responded, according to the Santa Rosa police department.

The spill happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Dutton Avenue. Crews were trying to determine what the 275 gallons of liquid were as of about 10:45 a.m., according to police department spokesperson Patricia Seffens.

Police said there was no need for evacuations but asked the public to avoid the area of the spill. Seffens said that hazmat crews were treating the liquid as if it were potentially flammable or dangerous.

North Dutton Avenue was closed from West Ninth Street to Hewitt Street, and at Trowbridge Street, Hewitt Street, and at the West Ninth Street Intersection.

All side streets between West Ninth Street and Hewitt Street were also closed.

There were partial closures on Guerneville Road at Cleveland Avenue, westbound Cleveland Avenue at Steele Lane, Steele Lane at  Highway 101 on/off ramps at Cleveland Avenue, and the southbound Highway 101 offramp at Steele Lane.

The roads will remain closed until the spills are cleared, police said.

Significant road closures in West Santa Rosa due to liquid product spill Due to a hazmat situation involving several large spills caused by totes containing approximately 275 gallons each of a liquid product falling from a truck, there are numerous closures of Santa Rosa streets which will remain closed until the spills have been cleaned. The following streets and intersections are currently closed to all traffic: N Dutton Ave from W 9th to Hewitt St - FULL street closure N Dutton Ave at Trowbridge St - Closed N Dutton Ave at Hewitt St - Closed N Dutton Ave at W 9th St - Closed ALL side streets between W 9th St and Hewitt St are CLOSED Guerneville Rd at Cleveland Ave - Lanes 3 & 4 are closed WB Cleveland Ave at Steele Ln - Lane 2 is closed Steele Ln at Hwy 101 ramps to Cleveland Ave - Street closure SB Hwy 101 offramp at Steele Ln - Closed The Santa Rosa Police Department and Santa Rosa Fire Department, with assistance from CHP are currently investigating this incident and actively working to clean the multiple spills. At this time, there is no need for evacuations. Please avoid the above-mentioned and surrounding areas until further notice. We will update the public when roads and intersections are opened as the clean up progresses.

Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Saturday, September 28, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

