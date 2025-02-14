Hayward chiropractic instructor accused of sexual misconduct, students file suit

Several women who attended a vocational school in the East Bay are suing an instructor, claiming they were the victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The students, who are choosing to remain anonymous, had attended Life Chiropractic College West based in Hayward.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CBS News Bay Area, the women are alleging negligence and Title IX violations, saying instructor Cedric Stewart engaged in unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, and coercive conduct towards the female students.

The lawsuit alleges Stewart harassed students on the Hayward campus and assaulted a student as they were attending a conference in Denver.

"Unfortunately, as set forth in the complaint, one of their professors appeared to target first year, first quarter, young female students, and as set forth in the complaint, to discuss his sex life, discuss sexually explicit topics in the classroom, indicate that he would give discounted chiropractic work. And as set forth in the complaint, each woman unfortunately experienced harassment and assault," attorney Wendy Mussell, who represents the women, told CBS News Bay Area.

Mussell said the lawsuit highlights a school's responsibility of protecting its students.

"They need to take immediate action, and also students and parents who are thinking about colleges, they need to have access to this information so they can make informed decisions," she said. "So what we're hoping also to accomplish is a message to colleges and universities that this can't happen and they need to take the actions that are legally required."

The plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation and reforms on behalf of the college.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to Life Chiropractic College West for comment and have not yet heard back.