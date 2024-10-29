Hayward man charged with murder in father's death; faces 35 years-to-life in prison

A Hayward man who is accused of killing his father and placing his body in a dumpster has been charged with murder and appeared in court Tuesday, prosecutors said.

According to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office, 25-year-old David Sanchez was arraigned on a charge of murder with enhancements for use of a firearm and for great bodily injury in the death of 58-year-old Hector Sanchez.

"This tragic taking of a life mirrors research that shows the presence of a gun significantly increases the risk of death or serious injury in cases of domestic violence," Price said in a statement. "In this case, a father is dead allegedly at the hands of his own son."

The criminal complaint alleges David Sanchez used a gun to kill Hector Sanchez in their Hayward home.

Police were called to the home on the 2000 block of American Avenue to perform a welfare check on Oct. 23, after the father did not show up for work and did not answer phone calls. When officers went inside the home, they did not find anyone but found evidence of a shooting believed to be fatal.

David Sanchez was arrested the following day in Oakland in connection with an unrelated crime.

Hayward police said he told officers that his father was on the 3300 block of Central Avenue in Union City. Officers went to the location and found the body of Hector Sanchez in a dumpster.

The death is the Hayward's 13th homicide of the year.

According to Price's office, David Sanchez faces up to 35-years-to-life in state prison if convicted.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Navas of the Hayward Police Department at 510-296-7176.