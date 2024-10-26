Hayward man arrested after father's body found in Union City dumpster

Hayward police on Friday said they arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of killing his father after the victim's body was found in a Union City dumpster.

The investigation began when officers were asked to do a welfare check on Oct. 23 after the father did not show up to work and was not answering phone calls.

Officers went to the 2000 block of American Avenue to do the check, but they said no one answered the door. Police said they were able to go inside to check once they learned the son was on formal probation that included a search clause.

Police identified the son as 25-year-old David Sanchez.

Inside, officers said they didn't find anyone, but they did find evidence of a shooting believed to be fatal.

Investigators suspected Sanchez of the fatal shooting and continued to search for him and his father. Hayward police on Thursday then got a call from Oakland police that they had arrested Sanchez for a separate incident.

Oakland police also asked Hayward officers to conduct a welfare check at which point they were informed about the ongoing homicide investigation.

According to Hayward police, Sanchez told officers his father was on the 3300 block of Central Avenue in Union City. Responding officers found the 58-year-old in a dumpster.

Police said Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of homicide.