Watch CBS News
Crime

Hayward man arrested after father's body found in Union City dumpster

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 10-26-24
PIX Now morning edition 10-26-24 11:59

Hayward police on Friday said they arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of killing his father after the victim's body was found in a Union City dumpster.

The investigation began when officers were asked to do a welfare check on Oct. 23 after the father did not show up to work and was not answering phone calls. 

Officers went to the 2000 block of American Avenue to do the check, but they said no one answered the door. Police said they were able to go inside to check once they learned the son was on formal probation that included a search clause. 

Police identified the son as 25-year-old David Sanchez. 

Inside, officers said they didn't find anyone, but they did find evidence of a shooting believed to be fatal. 

Investigators suspected Sanchez of the fatal shooting and continued to search for him and his father. Hayward police on Thursday then got a call from Oakland police that they had arrested Sanchez for a separate incident. 

Oakland police also asked Hayward officers to conduct a welfare check at which point they were informed about the ongoing homicide investigation. 

According to Hayward police, Sanchez told officers his father was on the 3300 block of Central Avenue in Union City. Responding officers found the 58-year-old in a dumpster. 

Police said Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of homicide. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.