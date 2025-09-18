Hayward father and daughter team take lowrider culture to new heights

For nearly a quarter century, Daniel Jimenez has dedicated his life to the lowrider culture.

"I've been part of it since I was 13 years old, and I am now 36," said Jimenez. "It is something I grew into, the lifestyle, something I am good at."

The skills were passed down to Jimenez by his father, who opened his Hop Shop Hayward 10 years ago specializing in the hydraulics that makes lowriders lift, lower and bounce.

"You can have two of the same cars, you can have two Cadillacs, and they are going to end up wanting different parts," said Jimenez. "Different tonnage, which is the thickness of the coils, batteries, pump heads…You got to see what car wants."

Jimenez is considered one of the top shops for "hopping," but he stays humble, giving credit to the entire Bay Area and Northern California.

"Rudy del Toro and his team, they've been around for many years. Switched Up in San Jose is an upcoming team. FD Hydraulics, there's a bunch of shops that are getting into it, to name a few," said Jimenez. "Northern California hop game has always been kind of behind Southern California, but we started coming up and have been able to take some of their belts in L.A. and win some trophies."

Today, Jimenez is hoping to continue his legacy in the hop game by passing down the businesses to his 10-year-old daughter, Natalie, or "Boogie."

Daniel Jimenez of Hop Shop Hayward working on a 1978 Cadillac DeVille with his 10-year-old daughter Natalie. CBS

At some recent lowrider shows, she was the one behind the controls, "the switch," making a cherry red '78 Cadillac Deville bounce nearly 80 inches off the ground.

"Mr. Chad Oliver lets my daughter Natalie hop his car at the shows," said Jimenez. "She has a good time. It is time for us, me and her, to bond together. I don't have any sons, so this is the closest thing to it I'm going to get."

Natalie explained, it takes timing and rhythm to get the perfect hop or bounce on a low rider.

"You just got to be calm, and just make sure you are hitting [the switch] at the right time," said Natalie. "It is fun, most people think I'm just hanging out with my dad, but then they are surprised when they see them."

Jimenez is now expanding his business into full restorations and frame reinforcements.

"We can pretty much do anything and build you a car from the ground up," said Jimenez.

And he is proud to show off his work, especially with the lowrider culture being more accepted.

"It is a lot more accepted. Cities are getting behind our shows," said Jimenez. "Everybody gets together, and there's no drama, just good old cars, and hopping."