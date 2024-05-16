NFL responds to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech urging women to be homemakers

Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments 05:03

The NFL has responded to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he urged women to be homemakers and railed against Pride Month. The league said in a statement to CBS News that it doesn't hold his views.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," said Jonathan Beane, the senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at the NFL. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

The organization's response comes after backlash over the three-time Super Bowl champion's remarks. In a 20-minute address last weekend at the Catholic liberal arts school, he took aim at Pride Month, women in the workforce, President Biden and abortion.

Butker, who has made his conservative Catholic beliefs well known, began his address by attacking what he called "dangerous gender ideologies" in an apparent reference to Pride month, which has been celebrated in June since the Stonewall riots in 1969.

In a different part of this speech, he said, "Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder." He also condemned the president for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for his pro-abortion stance, despite being Catholic himself.

He later addressed the women in the audience, suggesting that their "most important title" should be that of "homemaker."

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you," Butker said. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

The kicker also quoted Taylor Swift's song "Bejeweled" while criticizing the Catholic church and its clergy for being "overly familiar" with their parishioners.

"As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt,'" Butker said, referencing Travis Kelce.

Butker received criticism from many online, including former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn. "Harrison Butker doesn't represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members," Horn said on social media.

The Los Angeles Chargers also mocked Butker in their schedule release video, showing him cooking in a kitchen and causing a fire as a Sims character.

A petition on Change.org has been circulating calling for the dismissal of Butker. It's collected more than 95,000 signatures so far.