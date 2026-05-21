"Prolific" California gym locker room thief arrested after years as a fugitive, police say

A 40-year-old California woman was arrested on Monday by San Francisco police and U.S. Marshals for repeated burglaries from gym locker room following a months-long investigation and a series of arrests that spanned multiple counties.

Andrania Yancy is suspected of having burglarized lockers at multiple gyms in San Francisco between November 2025 and March 2026, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. She allegedly visited gyms and fitness studios and obtained a day pass under a false name to burglarize lockers, stealing credit cards to use before the victims knew anything was missing, police said.

Police described Yancy as a "prolific" gym locker thief and said the department's financial crimes investigators determined that she used the same approach in a series of thefts across the Bay Area in in Southern California in recent years. Yancy has nine outstanding warrants for burglaries committed in San Francisco, El Cerrito, Berkeley, Santa Clara, Oakley, San Mateo County, Contra Costa County, and Orange County, according to police.

Gyms in the San Francisco's Marina District and their members were able to assist the police in identifying Yancy, who has ties to the Bay Area and stay-away orders from multiple fitness businesses in the city, police said.

Arrest records show Yancy has been arrested for similar crimes, along with failing to appear in court, as far back as 2008. In multiple cases, it appears that Yancy would post bond after being arrested and fail to appear in court.

Because her warrants span multiple counties, the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force was brought in to work alongside SFPD in a multi-agency search that located Yancy in Sacramento and took her into custody.

Jail records show Yancy is currently being held at San Francisco County Jail #2. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

San Francisco police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.