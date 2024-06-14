Gusty winds in forecast trigger weekend Red Flag warning in Solano County

A Red Flag fire warning was issued for Solano County from 11 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday because of gusty winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service said.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the weather service said Friday afternoon

💨Gusty winds this weekend with gusts around 20-30 mph in the valleys and coast and up to 40-50 mph in the higher elevations and through gaps and passes, resulting in elevated fire weather concerns throughout the region. #BayAreaWX #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/733a8wFkok — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 15, 2024

Forecasters called for northerly winds of 10 mph to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph, with stronger winds up to 40-50 mph in the higher elevations and through gaps and passes. Minimum relative humidity could fall as low as 10% to 20% on Sunday, the weather service said.

While only Solano County is under the Red Flag warning so far, there will be elevated fire weather concerns throughout Northern California.