Gusty winds in forecast trigger weekend Red Flag warning in Solano County
A Red Flag fire warning was issued for Solano County from 11 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday because of gusty winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service said.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the weather service said Friday afternoon
Forecasters called for northerly winds of 10 mph to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph, with stronger winds up to 40-50 mph in the higher elevations and through gaps and passes. Minimum relative humidity could fall as low as 10% to 20% on Sunday, the weather service said.
While only Solano County is under the Red Flag warning so far, there will be elevated fire weather concerns throughout Northern California.