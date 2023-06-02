Gun enhancement murder charges in horrific slaying of Hayward mother

HAYWARD -- A murder suspect, who shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend seven times in the head in front of the couple's 5-year-old son, will be charged with murder with a gun enhancement, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Friday.

Vaughn Boatner is currently awaiting extradition from Washington state after he fled to the northwest following the May 11th shooting of 30-year-old Monique Aldridge and her new boyfriend Jacques Jackson Fields inside a Hayward home.

Jackson Field survived and managed to protect the young boy.

U.S. Marshals captured Boatner on May 22 in Seattle.

"In this instance, we believe the major gun enhancement is appropriate in this egregious violent crime," said Price who has come under fire for her handing of charges in other high profile cases. "The message I will continue to repeat is that our special directive doesn't prohibit all gun enhancements. Each crime requires a painstaking evaluation of the evidence and the circumstances.

"Unless required by law or excluded from the policy, enhancements are not going to be automatically applied. They will be used sparingly when appropriate, as in this case."

Without any gun enhancements, Boatner could face 25 years to life for the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend and seven years to life for the attempted premeditated murder of Jackson Field. With enhancements, he could face 50 years to life for murder and 32 to life for attempted murder.

According to investigators, officers responded at about 2:00 p.m. on May 11th to the 100 block of Cassia Dr after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, they located two adult victims inside a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded, and both victims were transported to a local medical facility for treatment. A five-year-old child was also inside the residence and was found unharmed.

Aldridge was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

