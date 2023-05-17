Ex-boyfriend sought in fatal Hayward double shooting

HAYWARD -- A 33-year-old San Mateo man remained at large Wednesday after he allegedly entered a Hayward home, fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and wounding her current boyfriend.

Hayward police said the suspect -- Vaughn Boatner -- should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, officers responded at about 2:00 p.m. on May 11th to the 100 block of Cassia Dr after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, they located two adult victims inside a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded, and both victims were transported to a local medical facility for treatment. A five-year-old child was also inside the residence and was found unharmed.

The first victim, 30-year-old Monique Aldridge of Hayward, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second victim, a 28-year-old-male of Oakland, is still hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition. His name is not being released at this time.

Investigators said they believe Aldridge and the second victim were in a dating relationship and lived together at the time of the shooting.

During the initial hours of the investigation, information was received that led police to identify Boatner as the prime suspect in the case. It was also learned that the five-year-old boy at the scene was Aldridge's and Boatner's child.

An arrest warrant for Boatner and search warrant for his residence were authored and approved. Boatner was not located inside the residence and is considered at-large. It is believed Boatner has access to various vehicles, and it is still being determined what mode of transportation he currently utilizes.

The U.S. Marshals has announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of Boatner.

If you know Boatner's whereabouts or have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Green at 510-293-7176.