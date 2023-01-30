Greenfield man gets 10 years in prison for attacking police officer, other charges

MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Greenfield man to 10 years in prison on Friday for attacking a police officer, driving under the influence and other charges.

Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, pleaded no contest to felony DUI, felony evading an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition and battery on a peace officer, according to a press release from Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

Aguilar was pursued by a California Highway Patrol officer after being recorded driving 110 mph on southbound Highway 101, near San Ardo, on Oct. 6, 2022,

Aguilar refused commands to stop and instead accelerated to 130 mph and fled down state highway 198, before his vehicle became disabled and he further fled on foot. After being apprehended, Aguilar body slammed and kicked the arresting officer, injuring the officer's shoulder and hand, according to Pacioni.

Aguilar's blood alcohol content was .13 percent. A firearm was found in his vehicle's center console and ammunition in the cupholder.