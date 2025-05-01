Green Day honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Welcome to paradise Green Day. The rock band was celebrated in a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, with their newly dedicated star joining the boulevard's sidewalk honors.

All three band members made it to Hollywood to receive their star in the category of Recording. Actor Ryan Reynolds spoke at the ceremony and attributed the band's longevity to a mix of respect and integrity. "Even though I've only known them a short while, it's beyond rare for a band to stay together the way they have, as a unit," he said.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool have been together since 1986, forming the punk band Green Day in Berkeley.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have put out 14 albums and sold more than 75 million records.

They released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million copies and earned the Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera "American Idiot," selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

In recent years, the band released their thirteenth studio album "Father of All," in 2020, and in 2024, "Saviors" came out.

After the speeches concluded at Thursday's ceremony, Armstrong dished out the thanks and joked, "Yeah this is kind of like being at your own funeral."

Green Day just finished their headlining weekend at Coachella, performing for over 200,000 people.

"I'm frankly blown away that they're only getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now, what is the Chamber of Commerce doing all day long? This is crazy," Reynolds quipped.