Curry, Green, Looney lift Warriors to Game 5 playoff road win over the Kings

SACRAMENTO -- Steph Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green added 21 and Kevon Loony pulled down a playoff career high 22 rebounds Wednesday night, lifting Golden State to 123-116 road victory over the Sacramento Kings to be on the verge of advancing in the NBA playoffs.

Golden State has now won a road game in a record 28 consecutive NBA playoff series. They can advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a win at home Friday night.

The defending champion Warriors withstood another raucous crowd in Sacramento and showed off their road mettle that had been missing so often this season.

Golden State won only 11 games away from home in the regular season and lost the first two games in Sacramento.

With the Warriors holding a 12-point lead and all the momentum in the fourth quarter, a Green turnover, take foul and missed layup helped the Kings to pull within 107-103.

Malik Monk scored 11 points over a five-minute span to make it a one-point game with just over four minutes left.

But then Green rebounded with a pair of steals and rebounds to help stem the tide. An Andrew Wiggins jumper and 3-point play from Curry that made it 122-114 with 22.1 seconds left to play.

Green had masterfully orchestrated the Warriors offense in third quarter as Golden State held off several Kings runs to come away with a 99-90 lead heading into the fourth.

The veteran scored eight points and dished off several assists in the quarter with Curry scoring nine and Klay Thompson seven in the stanza.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer clanged off the rim in Game 3, came alive in the quarter for the Kings, scoring all nine of his points.

Powered by Thompson's offensive explosion, the Warriors went on a 16-6 run late in the second quarter to grab a 60-56 halftime lead.

Over a 3:18 span, Thompson was nearly unstoppable, scoring 11 of his first half high 16 points. He hit on 6-of-8 attempts from the field and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Curry added 12 points while Wiggins and Green each added 11 points in the half. After turning the ball over 5 times in the first quarter, the Warriors only gave the ball away three times in the second quarter.

Meanwhile after a blazing first quarter from deep, the Kings went stone cold in the second going 0-for-9 from the 3-point line in the second -- their most misses without a make in any quarter this season. They finished the game 10-of-34.

They also turned the ball ending the game with 19 giveaways. The Warriors had just 14,

De'Aaron Fox, wearing a splint on his injured index finger on his shooting hand, scored a team-high 17 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished off 5 assists in the half. He ended with 24 points.

Rookie Keegan Murray continued his hot shooting from Game 4, hitting on 4-of-5 shots for 10 points over the first two quarters with Domantas Sabonis contributing 11 points and 3 rebounds.

With their backs against the wall for the first time in the playoff showdown, the Kings ignited their home crowd by bombing away from deep in the opening quarter.

With Fox, wearing a splint on his injured finger, hitting on 3-of-3 from the 3-point line, Sacramento hit on a franchise record 8-of-13 attempts in the first quarter.

With Curry on the bench for a breather, the Kings went on a 12-5 scoring run and led by as much as nine points in the quarter, but they couldn't shake the Warriors as they only held a 36-33 advantage at the break.