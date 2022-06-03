Warriors suffer epic fourth quarter collapse in NBA Finals Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Al Horford scored 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 as the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter to come away with a 120-108 victory Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors had a 92-80 lead heading into the fourth quarter when defensive lapses and crucial turnovers from Jordan Poole and Draymond Green unraveled Golden State's offense and fueled Boston's rally.

The Celtics made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

Brown scored five quick points early in the fourth and assisted on an alley-oop dunk to Robert Williams III as the Celtics pulled back within 92-87 with 9:35 remaining. Brown's 3 at 8:22 made it 94-92 before Klay Thompson answered with a 3.

Derrick White's 3-pointer over Curry with 5:40 remaining tied the game at 103, then Horford hit from deep the next time down as the Celtics took their first lead since halftime.

Boston's comeback was the biggest in the finals after three quarters since Michael Jordan's Bulls overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers in Game 6 in 1992.

Jayson Tatum was the lone Boston regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.

Steph Curry was outstanding all night, but it wasn't enough. He hit on a finals record six 3-pointers in the first quarter and ended the night with 34 points.

Otto Porter Jr. added 12 off the bench, but it was the lack of offense from Poole and Thompson that let the Warriors down. They were a combined 8-of-21.

Andrew Wiggins scored six of Golden State's first 14 points and wound up with 20 in his finals debut, Green grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out with 48.3 seconds left. Thompson contributed 15 points as the Warriors began their sixth finals in eight years after making five straight trips from 2015-19 and winning three championships.

They'll have to win this one from behind after being 21-2 in their previous Game 1s under Steve Kerr.

"It's a different feeling. You obviously go into Game 2 with more of a sense of desperation. That's all part of this stuff. We've been in this position before," Kerr said. "Boston played a brilliant quarter. They came in and earned the win."