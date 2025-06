Rikki’s, SF’s only women’s sports bar, sees packed for Valkyries away game

The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the Connecticut Sun on Sunday evening.

The Valkyries have won four of their last five games and are 6-6 for the season. The Sun has a 2-11 record for the season and is on a five-game losing streak.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX+ 44

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun

Date: Sunday, June 22

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Chase Center