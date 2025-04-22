Golden State Valkyries players surprise students at SF school with new shoes

As the Golden State Valkyries get ready for their first season, a pair of players made a surprise visit at a Bay Area school, where the students got another big surprise.

Starr Allen is a third grader at Bessie Carmichael Elementary School in San Francisco. She's also a huge basketball fan, who also plays point guard.

Like so many here in the Bay, Allen cannot wait for the Golden State Valkyries inaugural season.

Point guard Veronica Burton and forward Monique Billings surprised students, partnering with the non-profit Shoes That Fit to hand out free sneakers to every single student in the school.

Golden State Valkyries players Monique Billings (left) and Veronica burton appear at a shoe giveaway to students at Bessie Carmichael Elementary School in San Francisco, April 22, 2025. CBS

"It's so important for kids to have shoes while playing sports. Your feet are your foundation so if you have a good pair of shoes that's good for everything else around you," said Billings.

Leave it to kids to keep you humble, many like Starr knew who the players were, but as Burton found out firsthand, some are still learning about the women's team.

"Some of the younger ones, they know we play basketball. Some of the older ones they're wearing the Valkyries but they didn't believe that I played basketball because I think I'm on the shorter side. But I think the more we talk about the Warriors and us being connected with them, they kind of get the feel for it," said Burton.

But that's what events like this are meant for. Giving the team a chance to show the community who they are while also giving back.

It's something Starr's mom Cemetra Thomas said she knows her daughter will never forget.

"It's an inspiration. It's something to look forward to. It's something to look up to and it's something to know that she can do it too, to see other women and other people do it," said Thomas.

With that inspiration and some new sweet kicks, Starr is ready to take her game to the next level.

"It feels good," said Allen.