Golden State Valkyries on the road to face Washington Mystics. Here's how to watch.
The Golden State Valkyries head to the nation's capital to face the Washington Mystics on Thursday.
The Valkyries are coming off a tough road win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, the second game of a five-game road trip.
Coming into Thursday's game, Golden State leads the league in three-point field goals attempted per game, while Washington is allowing the lowest opponent three-point field goal percentage.
The Valkyries edged the Mystics 76-74 in their previous matchup at Balhalla on May 21.
Valkyries Pregame Show
Pregame coverage of the Valkyries-Mystics matchup on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, at 4:00 p.m. PT
How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics
- On TV: KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, KMAX 31 in the Sacramento Area, WNBA League Pass
- What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Location: CareFirst Arena, Washington, DC
Valkyries Postgame Show
Postgame coverage of the Valkyries-Mystics game on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT