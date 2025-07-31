Golden State Valkyries on the road to face Washington Mystics. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries head to the nation's capital to face the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

The Valkyries are coming off a tough road win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, the second game of a five-game road trip.

Coming into Thursday's game, Golden State leads the league in three-point field goals attempted per game, while Washington is allowing the lowest opponent three-point field goal percentage.

The Valkyries edged the Mystics 76-74 in their previous matchup at Balhalla on May 21.

Valkyries Pregame Show

Pregame coverage of the Valkyries-Mystics matchup on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, at 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics

On TV : KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, KMAX 31 in the Sacramento Area, WNBA League Pass

Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics Date: Tuesday, July 29

Tuesday, July 29 Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Location: CareFirst Arena, Washington, DC

Valkyries Postgame Show

Postgame coverage of the Valkyries-Mystics game on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT