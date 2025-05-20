Gold Bar Distillery hosts record-breaking event on Treasure Island

Cocktail shakers and whiskey lovers took over Treasure Island this weekend, as more than 1,500 people gathered at the Gold Bar Distillery in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

Battling strong winds and high spirits, the crowd came together to stir and shake their way into the record books for the most cocktails mixed simultaneously. While only the "most cocktails stirred" record was officially broken, the energy and enthusiasm of the event were anything but diluted.

"It's an excuse to make memories with my son," said Gary Spenik, who attended the event with his family. "Like a lot of people, I think during COVID I got into cocktail making, made a few drinks. This seemed like a great opportunity to come out here."

Guests were greeted with whiskey shots distributed by Gold Bar volunteers before the big moment. Amid laughter and the clinking of cocktail tins, participants awaited the official count.

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence was also on hand, supporting the brand and the record attempt.

"We felt the Bay Area energy. We're in a beautiful location right on the water—you've got the whole skyline of San Francisco," Sam Thumm said, a Gold Bar Distillery representative. "Whenever people come out to the distillery, everyone is just in that great mood. There's a great vibe."

Despite the festive atmosphere, officials from Guinness World Records carefully counted each participant and ensuring compliance with guidelines. In the end, only the stirring record was certified, but attendees weren't shaken by the outcome.

"It's just something you don't see every day," one participant said. "I don't think I was in the Guinness Book of World Records before, but after today, we can all say we were part of it."

Gold Bar Distillery plans to continue hosting community events at its Treasure Island location, raising spirits—and maybe more records—in the heart of the Bay.