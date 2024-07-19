Global cybersecurity outage cancels dozens of flights at San Francisco International Airport

Systems at San Francisco International Airport are now functioning after a global tech outage early Friday morning.

According to SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel, airlines report systems are still coming back online as of 5:55 a.m.

Based on tech company FlightAware's tracking data, at least 69 cancellations were recorded at SFO on Friday without a specified cause.

"We recommend travelers contact their airline directly for the status of their flight," Yakel said.

The airport earlier confirmed that it was experiencing tech issues.

At San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, spokesperson Kaley Skantz confirmed that Delta Air Lines canceled an arrival and a departure flight there.

Delta Air Lines is one of the numerous carriers that canceled their flights around the time of the IT outage, which media outlets, banks and cyber users worldwide have reported experiencing with systems linked to Microsoft and cybersecurity giant Crowdstrike.