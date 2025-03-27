Wilmer Flores' 3-run homer in 9th propels Giants past Reds on Opening Day

Matt Chapman emerges as a leader for new era of Giants baseball

Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 6-4 victory over Cincinnati on Thursday, spoiling Terry Francona's debut as Reds manager.

The Giants scored four runs in the ninth off Ian Gibaut (0-1). Patrick Bailey's base hit to right-center tied it at 3-all before Flores drove a hanging sweeper into the left-field stands.

Heliot Ramos had a two-run homer for San Francisco in the fourth. Tyler Rogers got the win after pitching a scoreless eighth and Ryan Walker picked up the save.

After TJ Friedl's RBI single got the Reds within two runs in the ninth, Matt McLain flew out to Ramos to end the game.

Cincinnati's Jeimer Candelario drove in three runs. Starter Hunter Greene struck out eight in five innings.

Candelario got the Reds on the board in the first with an RBI single and then drove in a pair with the bases loaded in the third.

Cincinnati pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. It is the second-most the Reds have had on Opening Day, with 17 against the Los Angeles Angels in 2013 being record.

Key moment

Gibuat started the ninth by striking out Willy Adames, but Jung Hoo Lee drew a walk and Matt Chapman had a single to right to start the rally.

Key stat

Ramos' home run came on the 11th pitch of the at bat. It was the most pitchers in an at bat that ended in a homer for a Giants batter since Michael Conforto had a solo shot against Arizona on May 12, 2023.

Up next

Right-hander Justin Verlander will make his San Francisco debut on Saturday. Lefty Nick Lodolo will go for the Reds.