Giants add to rotation as Ross Stripling agrees to $25M, two-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent right-hander Ross Stripling reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

He expects to be a starter in a rotation featuring Logan Webb, newcomer Sean Manaea, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. Stripling's contract includes a $5 million signing bonus and allows him to opt out after next season, when he will earn $7.5 million. He has a $12.5 million salary for 2024.

Stripling had Giants manager Gabe Kapler as his minor league coordinator with the Dodgers, San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson as a roommate in the Los Angeles farm system and Giants executive Farhan Zaidi as general manager.

The 32-year-old pitcher had career highs of 10 wins, a 3.01 ERA, 24 starts and 134 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays last season. He went 9-4 with a 2.92 ERA as a starter and also 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in eight relief outings.

Stripling's deal also calls for an annual donation of $62,500 to the Giants Community Fund.

Right-hander Miguel Yajure cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento, clearing room on the 40-man roster for Stripling.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 4:36 PM

