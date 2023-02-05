Giants fans' mood stays sunny at rainy Fan Fest

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday was the unofficial start of the baseball season with the Giants hosting their annual "Fan Fest," a chance for fans to roam the ballpark and dream about what could happen in the season ahead.

The gray sky hanging over Oracle Park wasn't enough to dampen the mood of those who showed up to Fan Fest. Fair weather fans were probably scared away by a disappointing season last year -- leaving die-hards like Sarah Deboard to ponder the future while taking a picture from the dugout.

"It's going to be a different year because we're not going to have Belt this year," she said. "So, I have, I don't know -- neutral expectations? I don't know what to expect, really so I'm excited to see what happens this year."

With the retirement of Buster Posey in 2021 and now the departure of Brandon Belt, there remains only one real connection to the World Series teams: Brandon Crawford, who has become the sentimental favorite with fans.

It was his devotion to Crawford that had 9-year-old Beni Rodriguez so optimistic about this coming season.

"I just feel that they're just going to blow through it and go to the, um, what's it called again? Yeah, the World Series -- easily!" he exclaimed.

His love of the Giants is actually something passed down from his father Raul.

"The one thing about the Giants, that he likes more than anything, is that I grew up with the Giants when I was his age," Raul said. "He sees pictures of me when I was 9, 10 years old and he's like 'I'm going to be a Giants fan!'"

Baseball is a game that can be appreciated for any number of reasons. Some live and die by their team's record but, as he finished a hot dog en route to pick up some nachos, Ruben Lopez admitted he's in it for the food.

"The hot dogs are the one consistent thing," he said. "The team might go up and down but the hot dogs? Always the same!"

The beginning of the season is always a time of optimism -- dreams of what could be but, when the face featured on the outside of the ballpark is that of the team's manager, Gabe Kaplan, it's a good bet they will be working without a lot of big-name stars. Still, that's enough for Steven Gomez, a Giants fan from Stockton.

"We're also Niner fans so I'm excited baseball season is here," he said, laughing. "It's a new season. Start fresh! I'm looking forward to it. I love baseball and watching these guys play."

"I think we can be surprised," said Sarah Deboard from the dugout. "We'll be surprised, for sure, no matter what happens!"

Some call it a long shot but the team has shocked the world before with players who were underestimated and that was enough to keep the people at Fan Fest coming back for more.

The Giant's will begin their pre-season schedule Feb. 25 with a game against the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona.