Games to go on after arson burns San Pablo youth baseball league's equipment

The San Pablo Baseball Association is trying to recover from a devastating act of arson earlier this week that destroyed much of the youth league's equipment just days before games were set to start.

On Monday, San Pablo police arrested Ulices Sanchez, 30, for allegedly setting a fire in a storage container in Davis Park that destroyed the gear. He also allegedly stole some of the equipment.

But youth league officials say like the games will go on.

San Pablo Baseball Association's equipment lays destroyed outside of their storage container at Davis Park in San Pablo, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The container was burglarized and set on fire. Witnesses assisted police in arresting a suspect. San Pablo Baseball Association/Bay City News

League president Andre Williams said a donor from San Francisco heard the news and contacted him Wednesday morning and pledged enough gear for the league's fall ball squad to play its first game this weekend.

"It's going great," said Williams, who was busy working the phone. "It looks like my guy from SF just came through and it's enough to play this weekend."

Williams asked for help Monday on the league's Facebook page, posting images of the damage the fire caused.

"All our equipment: uniforms, trophies, golf cart, pitchers' mounds, L-Screens, hoodies, hats, bats, balls, bases, batting tees, baseball gloves, banners, catchers gear, baseball bags, has been destroyed," the league said on its Facebook page Monday. "Pray for our babies please. We're totally caught off guard by this tragic event.

"We need help putting our league back together. If anyone can help, please contact President Andre Williams @ (510) 978-6876," the league said.

Williams said Wednesday two vintage golf carts were also destroyed in the fire.

Police were called to the scene at 11:37 a.m. Monday, San Pablo police spokesperson Peggy Chou said. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. The storage container was near the basketball courts.

With the help of witnesses, officers found and arrested Sanchez for allegedly stealing items and setting fire to the storage container of equipment. Chou said Sanchez, a transient, had some gear when he was arrested.

She said Sanchez told officers he meant to steal items and set the fire. Chou said the motive was unclear.

Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and possession of stolen property.

The league has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the equipment replacement. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, they had raised $7,160. Williams estimated the destroyed equipment was worth $110,000.