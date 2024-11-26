Man fleeing from Fremont police on stolen motorcycle loses control, dies in crash

A man suspected to be on a stolen motorcycle died in Fremont on Saturday after the bike collided with a fence, according to police.

At about 3:30 p.m., Fremont officers were alerted by a license plate reader to a stolen motorcycle near Stevenson Boulevard and Balentine Place.

An officer in a marked patrol vehicle located the suspected stolen motorcycle and initiated a vehicle stop as the motorcycle turned onto southbound Nobel Drive, police said. The officer activated the patrol vehicle's emergency lights, but the motorcyclist sped from the scene. The officer deactivated the emergency lights and did not initiate a pursuit.

According to police, the motorcyclist continued driving away at a high rate of speed and a short time later was involved in a solo vehicle collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling on Bunche Drive when he failed to navigate a left bend in the roadway. He struck a curb and a chain-link fence before being ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was confirmed to be stolen, according to police. It remains unclear if drug or alcohol impairment contributed to this collision.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

This is Fremont's 13th fatal traffic collision this year, according to police.

