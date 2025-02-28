Fremont police arrest student found with gun at Centerville Middle School

Police in Fremont on Friday morning arrested a student who was found in possession of a firearm on campus, according to authorities.

Fremont police announced the arrest with a post on X Friday afternoon. At around 9:15 a.m. Friday, school resource officers responded to Centerville Middle School at 37720 Fremont Blvd. following a report of a student being in possession of a firearm.

Police said that school administrators searched the student's backpack and found a firearm. The student did not brandish the firearm at school and did not make any threatening statements, according to police.

Fremont police confirmed the student was arrested for firearm-related offenses and could be facing additional charges as the active investigating into the incident continues.

Police said there was no immediate threat to students or the community in the area of the school. Fremont schools remained open after the incident, according to police.