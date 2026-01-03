Fremont police arrest 93-year-old man suspected of killing spouse

Fremont police say they arrested a 93-year-old man on a homicide charge after he allegedly shot his spouse on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue after a caller said he shot his spouse and he wanted to turn himself in.

When on scene, Richard Hocking, 93, was detained by his vehicle and the victim was found in the front seat of the vehicle.

Officers said there was evidence of physical injury and the victim was pronounced dead. A gun was also recovered.

Hocking provided a statement to police about a reason behind the incident, but police did not release that information.

He was booked into jail for homicide and a gun-related enhancement.

The incident appears to be isolated and the victim's identification has not been released.