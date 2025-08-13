Pedestrian pushing shopping cart in Fremont struck, killed by vehicle

A pedestrian crossing a major thoroughfare in Fremont while pushing a shopping cart was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, police said.

The collision happened at about 5:08 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway just south of Capitol Avenue. The Fremont Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call and located the pedestrian down in the roadway. Medics who arrived declared the pedestrian, a 76-year-old Fremont resident, dead at the scene.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene before police arrived, but the driver returned to the scene a short time later. A preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was trying to cross Paseo Padre Parkway midblock while pushing a shopping cart containing personal belongings.

The pedestrian was near the median divider when the vehicle heading north on Paseo Padre Parkway hit both the pedestrian and the shopping cart, police said, and that a second unknown vehicle also struck the pedestrian following the initial collision.

Police said the cause of the collision was still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The driver of the first vehicle that struck the pedestrian is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office withheld the pedestrian's identity until the person's family was notified. It was the city's fifth fatal traffic collision in 2025.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information about it was asked to contact the Police Department's traffic unit at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 888-777 with "Tip FremontPD" followed by a message, or online at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/Tip.