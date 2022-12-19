Weekend Fremont carjacking leads to pursuit, injury crash in Milpitas

FREMONT – A Sunday evening carjacking let to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said.

Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle.

Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim in a parking lot outside a store on Stevenson Blvd near Blacow Road, stealing her car and fleeing before police arrived.

Police said community cameras captured the vehicle a short time later in the northern part of town and tracked the vehicle until officers were able to locate it. Fremont police pursued the vehicle onto I-680 as it fled southbound into Santa Clara County.

The stolen vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle on the freeway in the area of I-680 and Landess Ave in Milpitas. A male occupant of the victim vehicle was ejected on impact and suffered significant injuries, requiring transport to a local trauma center.