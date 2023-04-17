Watch CBS News
Fremont apartment fire doused; Building red-tagged after sprinkler system floods it

FREMONT -- Fremont city officials said it could take months to repair water damage after a fire set off a sprinkler system at an apartment building in the city's Irvington neighborhood on Monday morning.

The blaze, reported shortly before 8 a.m., displaced 85 people at Main Street Village, in the 3600 block of Main Street, according to Fremont fire spokesperson Aisha Knowles.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which started in a unit on the top floor of building A, a three-story structure with 44 units. The fire has been deemed accidental, Knowles said.

The sprinkler system in the apartment released hundreds of gallons that spread to floors below, according to officials with Fremont's Building and Safety Department.

The water damage will likely require three to six months of repairs, said Fremont building official Gary West. The building has been red-tagged by the city.

MidPen Housing, a nonprofit that manages the complex, is working to find temporary housing for the residents, fire officials said.

