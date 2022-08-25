CHP arrests 2 in separate shootings on East Bay freeways, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.

The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680.

The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles.

"One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that was tailing them," said Garrett Mason. "One of the bullets happened to go through our windshield."

Moment where bullet hit front windshield of vehicle traveling on Interstate 580 in Oakland, June 14, 2022. Garrett Mason



The bullet hit the windshield just inches away from his fiancée, with the frightening incident caught on the car's dashcam. Neither was hurt.

The CHP said the investigation determined that Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was the primary suspect in the shooting.

Detectives arrested Faison on August 16 without incident. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The shooting in Alamo happened just north of Stone Valley Road on I-680. The CHP said the victims' vehicle was shot several times but no one in the vehicle was hit.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Pleasanton resident Edwin Tobie III, 29, as the primary suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on August 18 and during the arrest, detectives seized several firearms along with evidence of drug trafficking activity, the CHP said.

Tobie III was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and various drug and weapons violations.

The CHP urged anyone with information about either shooting to call the CHP Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.