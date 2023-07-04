3 dead, 8 injured after shooting in Fort Worth, Texas parking lot

3 people dead, 8 others injured in Fort Worth shooting 3 people dead, 8 others injured in Fort Worth shooting 05:30

Officers responding to reports of gunfire late Monday night found 11 shooting victims in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas, police said. One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in hospitals.

The other eight were also hospitalized and their conditions weren't known, police said.

Some of the victims were brought to hospitals in private vehicles and the rest by ambulance.

Police said it's believed 10 victims were adults and the other is a juvenile.

There were no reports of any arrests and the reason for the gunfire wasn't immediately clear.

The shooting happened in the city's Como neighborhood in Fort Worth, CBS Texas reported. Police told WFAA the shooting occurred hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual ComoFest.

Fort Worth Police Sgt. Jason Spencer told reporters there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting just before midnight.

"I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker posted on social media, encouraging those with information to reach out to police. "My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city."

If you have information regarding the shooting or have personal videos from the shooting or events leading up to the shooting, contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4330.

The incident marks the latest mass shooting in a major city over the holiday weekend. On Monday right, a heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two before surrendering, police said. On Sunday in Baltimore, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting at a holiday weekend block party.

"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America - from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago," President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."