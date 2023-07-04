4 killed, 2 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; one person in custody

Four people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night, police said. A suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, according to CBS Philadelphia. A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were wounded and in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Monday night.

The victims who were killed ranged in age from 20 to 59, although the age of one victim was not known but he could be 16 to 21 years old, Outlaw said. All the victims were males, she said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.