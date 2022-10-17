Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stands by testimony in Elizabeth Holmes trial

SAN JOSE — Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood firm by his testimony Monday given at the federal fraud trial of disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Once the darling of Silicon Valley, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison but had her sentencing delayed so U.S. District Judge Edward Davila could question Rosendorff about his testimony.

Holmes' defense team demanded a new trial after Rosendorff made an uninvited visit to Holmes' Silicon Valley home in August. They claimed Rosendorff apologized for his testimony that -- among other evidence -- led to a jury convicting her of four charges of defrauding investors.

Rosendorff did not interact with Holmes but did speak to her partner Billy Evans, who recounted the exchange in an email to Holmes' lawyers shortly after.

When Judge Davila asked about his testimony, Rosendorff quickly responded -- "Yes at all times I testified truthfully and honestly to the best of my recollection."

Rosendorff told Judge Davila he went to the house because he was "increasingly distressed" that her infant would spend its formative years without a mother.

He also told the judge he learned that Holmes was pregnant with a second child.

Under grilling by Holmes' attorney Lance Wade, Rosendorff said flatly: "The government was trying to get to the truth of what happened -- what Elizabeth Holmes did."

"I don't want to help Ms. Holmes," Rosendorff added. "The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society."

Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison for misleading investors about the progress her once-heralded startup Theranos was making with new blood-testing methods. She was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but the judge postponed that hearing once the Rosendorff questions arose. The judge set a new sentencing date for Holmes on Nov. 18.