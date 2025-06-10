Former San Rafael paraeducator suspected of sexually assaulting student in 2023

San Rafael Police on Tuesday said they arrested a former paraeducator on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student in 2023.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old San Rafael resident Isai Nicodemo Rodas.

The alleged incidents happened in late 2023 while Rodas worked as a paraeducator, similar to a teacher's assistant, at Marin's Community School in San Rafael, police said.

Police said they learned during their investigation that Rodas initiated inappropriate contact with a student, and he is suspected of sexually assaulting the student on at least three separate occasions off-campus. Rodas was 20 when the alleged sexual assaults happened, and the victim was 16, according to police.

The Police Department became aware of the alleged incidents when the Marin County Office of Education contacted them on June 6 — Marin's Community School is a Marin County Office of Education program.

The Education Office told investigators as soon as they learned of it, police said.

Rodas left the MCOE in June 2024 and joined the San Rafael City School Board of Education in December.

Police said that while he is part of the Education Board, he has never worked for San Rafael City Schools. There have been no reports of misconduct involving SRCS students, police said.

The SCRS Administration and Board is working to suspend Rodas from his responsibilities indefinitely while the investigation is ongoing.

Rodas was booked on suspicion of sexual assault with a minor with three years of age difference, child molesting and sexual battery, police said.