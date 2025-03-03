Former Oakland youth boxing program director faces mail fraud, tax evasion charges

The former director of an Oakland nonprofit pleaded not guilty Monday to embezzling more than $100,000 from the organization he once led.

Howard Solomon ran the East Oakland Boxing Association, a nonprofit organization that provides boxing lessons, coaching and mentorship to children. The gym is located on 98th St. near San Leandro.

As the director of EOBA, Solomon was in charge of managing daily operations, fundraising and oversight of the organization's budget and finances.

EOBA director Howard Solomon with Steph and Ayesha Curry Eat Learn Play

He's accused of using EOBA funds for personal use and is facing charges of embezzlement, mail fraud and tax evasion.

Back in 2019 Steph and Ayesha Curry were guests on the Ellen DeGeneres special "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" when they presented Solomon and his organization with $50,000 and gifts.

According to court documents, he pocketed that money. Solomon has been accused of embezzling funds collected for the organization since at least 2017.

He allegedly used money from EOBA accounts to purchase $100,000 worth of personal items from Amazon and falsely claimed these purchases were for the organization.

He allegedly used the organization's accounts to pay for vacation rental properties and bought a Ford Explorer with EOBA funds that he later traded in for a Cadillac Escalade.

Solomon is charged with owing more federal income tax than was declared due on his federal income tax returns and filing false and fraudulent income tax returns for tax years 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

He appeared in federal district court on Monday and entered a not guilty plea. He is currently out on a $25,000 bond.