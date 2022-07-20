Brush fire breaks out along Interstate 580 near Altamont Pass

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Fire crews have responded to a vegetation fire that was started by a car fire along Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass during the Tuesday evening commute.

Cal Fire tweeted around 6 p.m. that the fire is in the area of I-580 and North Flynn Road. The fire was initially reported to be about 15 to 20 acres and is being wind driven in steep terrain.

Units from Cal Fire, Alameda County Fire and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department have all responded to the incident, called the Flynn Fire. An official with Alameda County Fire confirmed the brush fire was started by a vehicle on fire along I- 580.

#FlynnFire is now at 50acres 0% contained moderate rate of spread. Firefighters are working diligently to stop forward progress @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/UNQZ7YOzN7 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 20, 2022

The official did not know the status of the driver or any possible occupants of vehicle.

Several minutes later, a responding Alameda County fire crew reported the Flynn Fire has already burned between 50-70 acres, with the potential to grow up to 120 acres in size.

Working Vegetation Fire EB 580/N Flynn, Batt 3 reporting 50-70 Acre Fire, wind driven potential for 120 Acres. Crews en route. Avoid the area. @calfireSCU @LPFDFirefighter pic.twitter.com/kpW3FcSBFm — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 20, 2022

The fire is not currently threatening any structures, officials said.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.