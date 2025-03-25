Florida Gators land spot at coach Todd Golden's favorite San Francisco restaurant after all

Coach Todd Golden managed to get his top-seeded Florida Gators basketball team a reservation at his favorite San Francisco restaurant after all.

Florida head coach Todd Golden watches play against Alabam during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/George Walker IV

Golden said Tuesday that Original Joe's, a popular San Francisco eatery with several Bay Area locations, created space for the Gators to dine this week before their Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 seed Maryland.

Florida was scheduled to fly cross-country Tuesday and practice at the University of San Francisco, the school where Golden got his first head coaching job. The Gators will dress up (maybe) and chow down (definitely) at Joe's after.

Golden had been thinking about the possibility of taking his players and staff to his hot spot once the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed and the Gators landed the No. 1 seed in the West Regional. But the coach didn't want to get ahead of himself with first- and second-round games to be played before a potential trip to the West Coast.

So by the time Golden called Original Joe's, there was not space for 17 players, six coaches and more than a dozen additional staff members on relatively short notice. But Joe's ended up making it work, getting Golden's homecoming off to a rousing start.

The 39-year-old Golden played basketball at Saint Mary's College in Moraga and returned to the region to coach at the University of San Francisco, first as an assistant and then as the head coach for three seasons.

Golden is 72-33 in three seasons in Gainesville.