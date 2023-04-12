Flaring event at Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo sends out heavy smoke

Flaring event at Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo sends out heavy smoke

Flaring event at Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo sends out heavy smoke

RODEO -- Smoke was billowing from the Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo during a flaring event Tuesday afternoon.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department sent an alert about the flaring at 5:16 p.m. The department did not immediately have any additional information.

Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo is experiencing a flaring event. Smoke may be visible in the area. @FireCrockett has no further information regarding the flaring event. pic.twitter.com/DqdyjIPfo4 — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) April 12, 2023

A refinery is “flaring” in Rodeo, CA. It means burning off excess gases. It’s putting up lots of black smoke seen from miles around. ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/XRVJxoCCpu — Jim Huntington (@JamesHenry54) April 12, 2023

Contra Costa Health Services said a hazardous materials team was responding to conduct air monitoring in the area and that no offsite health impacts have been reported.

The cause of the flaring was under investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

ALSO READ: