Flaring event at Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo sends out heavy smoke
RODEO -- Smoke was billowing from the Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo during a flaring event Tuesday afternoon.
The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department sent an alert about the flaring at 5:16 p.m. The department did not immediately have any additional information.
Contra Costa Health Services said a hazardous materials team was responding to conduct air monitoring in the area and that no offsite health impacts have been reported.
The cause of the flaring was under investigation.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
