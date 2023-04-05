Valero to pay $1.2M for Benicia refinery chemical releases in settlement with EPA

BENICIA -- The Valero refinery in Benicia has agreed to a $1.2 million settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over violations of the federal Clean Air Act involving a series of chemical releases, the agency announced Wednesday.

The EPA said following "significant chemical incidents" at the refinery in 2017 and 2019, an inspection at the refinery identified areas of non-compliance with hazardous materials management - including failing to immediately report releases, not updating safety procedures, and not adequately analyzing hazards.

In addition to the monetary fine, Valero has agreed to make significant chemical safety improvements at the refinery, some which have already been made; the firm will continue to implement safety improvements through June 2025, the EPA said.

"This settlement sends a clear message that EPA will prosecute companies that fail to expend the resources needed to have a compliant, well-functioning Risk Management Plan to the fullest extent of the law," said EPA compliance office Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield in a prepared statement.

The Clean Air Act requires that industrial and chemical facilities that store large amounts of hazardous substances develop and implement a Risk Management Plan to reduce the risk of accidental releases.

"Failure to properly manage hazardous materials can pose serious risks to our California communities," said EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman in a statement. "This settlement will help protect Valero workers, the Benicia community, and the environment more broadly."