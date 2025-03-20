First round of San Francisco's speed safety cameras activated

The launch of San Francisco's new speed safety cameras on Thursday marks the first time such a pilot program has been used in California to get drivers to slow down.

Once the system is fully operational, the new speed cameras will send a ticket to the registered owner of any vehicle captured going more than 11 miles an hour over the speed limit.

Officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency last October said the goal is to change people's driving habits, and hopeful prevent accidents and save lives.

San Francisco is only one of the cities where speed cameras are being installed after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 645 into law in October of 2023. The cameras are also going to be implemented in San Jose, Oakland, Los Angeles, Glendale and Long Beach.

A total of 33 cameras have been set up across the city, but only 12 were set to be activated on Thursday, officials confirmed. The agency provided a list of those camera locations that started issuing warnings to drivers.

Franklin St. from Union St. to Green St.

Columbus Ave. from Lombard Ave. to Greenwich St.

Broadway from Powell St. to Stockton St.

Turk St. from Van Ness Ave. to Polk St.

7th St. from Harrison St. to Folsom St.

10th St. from Harrison St. to Folsom St.

King St. (eastbound only) from 4th St. to 5th St.

Market St. from Danvers St. to Douglass St.

3rd St. (northbound only) from Key Ave. to Jamestown Ave.

Geary Blvd. from Webster St. to Buchanan St.

Geary Blvd. from 7th Ave. to 8th Ave.

Fulton St. from 42nd Ave. to 43rd Ave.

There will be a 60-day grace period before the cameras begin issuing citations, according to the SFMTA. The full list of camera locations is available on the SFMTA speed safety camera project page.

Earlier this year, the SFMTA started an awareness campaign that included billboards and digital ads to let people know the cameras were coming.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie welcomed the launch Thursday morning, saying traffic safety is public safety.

"Automated enforcement tools are a critical part of our public safety tool kit," Lurie said. "These cameras will help our city's resources go further and SFMTA will collaborate with our police department on a holistic approach to punish and prevent egregious speeding."

Advocates with Walk San Francisco were celebrating the activation of the first round of cameras Thursday.

"Nothing is more important than speed when it comes to making our streets safe," said Walk SF Communications Director Marta Lindsey. "If drivers slow down, everyone is safer. We will prevent some of these heartbreaking tragedies."

The citation fee will vary based on speed. Tickets for driving 11 to 15 miles over the speed limit will be $50, with the fine going up incrementally to the maximum: $500 for drivers going 100 miles over the posted limit.